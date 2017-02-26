Man sent to hospital after crashing into ditch - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man sent to hospital after crashing into ditch

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A single injury crash is under investigation in Jackson Township.

It happened on State Route 637, north of SR 613, in Paulding County Saturday night.

Ohio Highway Patrol says Scott Rhoades hit a ditch after swerving all over the road.

Rhoades went to the hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

