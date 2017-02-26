Oregon fire under control at Toledo Refining - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon fire under control at Toledo Refining

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

A fire broke out at the Toledo Refining Company Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Woodville road at 6 a.m. in Oregon.

Company spokeswoman confirms the fire is now under control.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

