Toledo man killed after head-on crash in Oregon

A 67-year-old Toledo man is dead after police say he drove head-on into another car in Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received numerous calls about a Jeep Liberty being driven recklessly and left of center around 3:30 p.m.

Before police were able to intercept the Jeep, driven by Toledoan Jeffory Ransom, it hit another car being driven by Elizabeth Williams, 50, of Oregon, head-on.

Witnesses say Ransom was trying to pass another car on Wynn Rd. when the accident happened.

Both drivers were taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center but Ransom died of his injuries.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries that Williams suffered.

The accident remains under investigation.

