It's paczki-time again and bakers are ready!

Fat Tuesday is next week.

And that means so are the paczkis, the traditional Polish treat that originally were made as a way to use up the lard, sugar and fruit that would be in the house before Lent.

Haas Bakery on Starr Ave. in Oregon is already gearing up by baking and selling the tasty fruit-filled (and calorie-laden) pastries.

Eighteen different flavors are available at Haas Bakery this year, from Custard to Prune to Apple.

By the end of Tuesday, the bakery expects to sell one-thousand dozen paczkis as folks return every year for the annual treat.

"A lot of people change their order to get paczki since they're only available this time of year. But I would say that there are still more people that come in just for paczki," said Monica Steele with Haas Bakery.

The annual paczki sale in North Toledo's Polish Village also begins tomorrow morning at Lagrange and Central.

At that sale, a half-dozen paczkis will cost you $7 and a dozen will cost $14.

The sale runs through Tuesday.

