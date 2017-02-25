Pregnant woman loses baby in two-vehicle injury crash

A pregnant woman lost her baby after a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Wood County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Alyssa Ann Cooper, 18, of Rudolph, drove into the path of a car being driven by Karen Walter, 47, of Fostoria at the intersection of State Route 199 and State Route 281 in Montgomery Twp.

Walter's car was pushed off the road due to impact and knocked down a utility pole.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Cooper, who was seven months pregnant, lost her baby due to injuries from the crash.

Three passengers in Walter's car were also taken to the hospital.

Police closed down SR 199 south of SR 281 until the downed pole was able to be repaired.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

