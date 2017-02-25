Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

One man was pronounced dead at the scene after a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Lorain County.

According to the police report, Darrel Getty, 62, was traveling eastbound on State Route 113 when he was in the left lane and failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say at the time of the crash he was not wearing a helmet.

It appears speed, drugs and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

