TPD officer shows off dance moves with Whitmer's cheerleaders

Who says police can't have a little fun on the job?

A Toledo police officer working the Whitmer vs. Findlay game decided to have a little fun with the Panther cheerleaders.

Toledo Police officer & Whitmer Cheerleaders ?????????? pic.twitter.com/MJI6E1ScNM — Whitmer Cheerleading (@WhitmerCHEER) February 25, 2017

In the video, the officer is seen breaking out in dance with the cheerleaders during a break in the action.

Whitmer, perhaps inspired by the officer's moves, went on to beat Findlay 64-52.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.