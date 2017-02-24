TPD officer shows off dance moves with Whitmer's cheerleaders

Who says police can't have a little fun on the job?
A Toledo police officer working the Whitmer vs. Findlay game decided to have a little fun with the Panther cheerleaders.
Toledo Police officer & Whitmer Cheerleaders ?????????? pic.twitter.com/MJI6E1ScNM— Whitmer Cheerleading (@WhitmerCHEER) February 25, 2017
In the video, the officer is seen breaking out in dance with the cheerleaders during a break in the action.
Whitmer, perhaps inspired by the officer's moves, went on to beat Findlay 64-52.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.