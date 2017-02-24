TPD officer shows off dance moves with Whitmer's cheerleaders - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD officer shows off dance moves with Whitmer's cheerleaders

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Whitmer Cheerleading) (Source: Whitmer Cheerleading)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Who says police can't have a little fun on the job?

A Toledo police officer working the Whitmer vs. Findlay game decided to have a little fun with the Panther cheerleaders.

In the video, the officer is seen breaking out in dance with the cheerleaders during a break in the action.

Whitmer, perhaps inspired by the officer's moves, went on to beat Findlay 64-52.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly