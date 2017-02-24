New Toledo firefighter following in the footsteps of his dad

Badges were handed out Friday night at Bowsher High School to the 2017 Toledo Fire Department Fire Class.

The former recruits completed a rigorous 24-week curriculum that included firefighting, rescue and related hands-on exercises.

The 40 members brings the total number of firefighters in the city to 540.

“We’d actually like to see it a little bit higher to keep our crews properly staffed and stay away from that overtime situation, but we’re really close,” Chief Luis Santiago said.

It’s a family affair for some members of the class.

Chad Snyder is following in the footsteps of his dad Perry who served 22 years on the department.

Chad is giving up a ten year career working with the developmentally disabled because he views his dad as a hero.

“Watching my dad growing up, hearing his stories that he had, camaraderie he had with his buddies. And I just want to help people,” Snyder said.

Like most dads, Perry has given Chad some valuable advice as he begins a firefighting career.

“Keep your eyes open and your mouth closed," Snyder said. "Learn from the people already there.”

Wanda Snyder is a proud mother as she watches her son walk across the stage and receive his badge.

“I think it’s awesome," Wanda Snyder said. "I think his dad showed him the way to know what it’s about and what he’s getting into.”

The next firefighting class is scheduled for December.

There will be thirty members, including some who could be following in the footsteps of their parents.

