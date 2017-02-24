After six decades at the same company it’s time to retire for Ohio man

Larry Arnold, who is finally retiring after 63 years at Kroger (Source: Kroger)

Not many people can say they’ve worked at the same place for over 60 years but that’s exactly what one Ohio Kroger employee has done.

Larry Arnold is finally retiring after working for the grocery chain for 63 years.

He announced his retirement in December.

“It’s just a feeling everybody gets,” he said. “They always said you know when you’re done, and I knew when I was done,” said Larry.

The 79-year-old from Muskingum County, Ohio, currently works as a dairy clerk at the Pickerington Kroger.

He started in 1953 when he was only 16-years-old, probably with no idea that he would still be working for the company well into the 21st century.

Kroger, which has its headquarters in Cincinnati, is the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets and has approximately 443,000 employees, none of whom have been with the company longer than Larry.

