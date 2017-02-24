Power line safety during severe weather

With the possibility of severe weather, downed power lines can not only be dangerous, but deadly.

At least four power lines were knocked down in Friday's storms as of 6 p.m.

First Energy, the parent company of Toledo Edison, has important tips you need to know about power lines.

First, once you find a downed power line, call the Toledo Edison hotline right away, even if you think it has already been reported.

When you do call in, give clear details on what you see and if there are any injuries.

You can report outage or electrical emergencies by calling 1-888-Lightss, or 1-888-544-4877.

Make sure no one, including pets, approach the line.

If a power line is across the road, turn around and do not drive over it.

Lastly, if a line falls onto your vehicle, stay inside until help arrives.

Most importantly, you should always err on the side of caution.

