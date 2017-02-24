Housing and Environmental Court celebrates 30th anniversary

Court officials celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing and Environmental Court at the Toledo Club.

The court was established win 1987 with Judge Roger Weiher serving as judge.

Judge C. Allen McConnell replaced Judge Weiher on the bench in 2000.

Judge McConnell led the festivities honoring the court three-decade history.

"Because many times these individual simply cannot afford to make repairs on the property. And when you cannot do that then there is a violation filed against you by the department of neighborhoods. And [that] goes to court and I've got to deal with it from that perspective," Judge McConnell said. "And sometimes you get elderly people or retired and don't have adequate resources, and you don't want to put them in jail. You want to help them to the extent that you can."

The court handles most tenant versus landlord disputes and nuisance complaint raised by the Department of Neighborhoods.

