Big Board basketball preview: Week 11

It's the final week of the regular season for boy's basketball in northwest Ohio. And some of the region's most elite teams are getting set for post-season play.

This week's marquee match up features Anthony Wayne heading to Sylvania to take on Southview.

Anthony Wayne comes into the game tied for first place in the NLL with Perrysburg.

The Generals have two of the top 10 scorers in the league in Braden Womack and Andrew Murphy, both averaging over 14 points per game.

Troy Schalitz is also the top rebounder in the league, averaging better than 10 per game.

Meanwhile, Southview comes into the game in third-place, but only one spot out of first. With a win over Anthony Wayne and a loss by Perrysburg, the Courgars would tie for the league championship.

Ryan Flies leads Southview in scoring, averaging almost 17 points per game. The team as a whole has put up an average of 66 points per game.

Big Board Friday will have coverage of 10 other games including:

Patrick Henry at Wauseson

Hilltop at Fayette

Northview at Bowling Green

Eastwood at Otsego

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Perrysburg

St. John's at Central Catholic

Lake at Genoa

Findlay at Whitmer

In addition to basketball coverage, the WTOL sports team will cover the hockey district semi-final game between St, Francis and Northview.

WTOL will also have wrestling coverage at Waite High School.

