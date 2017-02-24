City of Toledo prepared for severe weather

The city of Toledo, sewer division has put pumps in flood prone areas, to keep water out of basements. The city isn't expecting a lot of rain, but the sewer division will be monitoring the conditions and the pumps are there, just in case.

The bigger threat the city is preparing for is strong winds.

"The division of forestry will be on alert this evening for high wind events, we might anticipate that there might be some downed branches and trees so

they will be ready for that," said City of Toledo Public Information Officer, Janet Schroeder.

If you have a problem during the storm, the city says to use the Engage Toledo system. You can call 419-936-2020, submit a report online or

download the app from the same website.

With the app, your phone knows your location and all you have to do is take a picture of your problem, and send it through.

"It's the quickest way to get that response, and whether it's a weather event, or pothole, or nuisance issue, whether it's an issue with a neighbor, use the Engage Toledo program because it's really working very well," said Schroeder.

Schroeder says more than 47,000 work orders were issued last year to address issues. You can follow up on the status of your report through the Engage Toledo system.

