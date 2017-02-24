At least one injured in accident on State Route 199 in Wood Coun - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

At least one injured in accident on State Route 199 in Wood County

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

 A crash in Wood County is stopping traffic on State Route 199 on Friday afternoon.

According to the Wood County Sheriff, at least one person was injured in the accident which happened near the State Route 281 intersection.

