Highway patrol says make safe driving a priority after spike in traffic fatalities

A significant rise in traffic fatalities in and around Toledo this year has Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers urging motorists to drive carefully.

So far this year there have been ten traffic fatalities in and around the Toledo metro area. By this time last year there were only three.

On Wednesday February 22, there were three separate fatal crashes within fourteen hours.

Troopers are reminding people to limit distractions in the car, obey traffic laws and to check your vehicle for defects.

Also, they are reminding drivers to always use seatbelts and to not drive under the influence.

To report impaired or reckless drivers, call #677 to reach the nearest OSHP post. You can also call that number if you require immediate assistance during a roadway or public safety emergency.

