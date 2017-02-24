Senator Brown coming to Toledo to discuss infrastructure plan

Senator Sherrod Brown will be in Toledo on Monday for a press conference.

Senator Brown, along with Toledo community partners at the City of Toledo’s Street, Bridges, and Harbor Department, will discuss the need for road repairs in the city, and the wider effort to update infrastructure while creating jobs.

The press conference will be held at the City of Toledo in Toledo at 10 a.m.

After President Trump promised $1 trillion of infrastructure investment Brown says he wants to make sure he keeps his word.

Toward that end, Brown and other senators put together a "roadmap" that would, among other things, include significant funding for road and bridge reconstruction. .

Brown will be joined by David Gedeon, Vice President of Transportation for the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, and a representative from the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

