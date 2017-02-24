Endangered missing adult alert: 94-year-old man from Fairfield County, OH

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide alert for a missing adult last seen on Feb 24.

William Bay reportedly left his residence at 8:30 a.m. on Lake Road in the city of Lancaster and has not returned home.

He is a 94-year-old white male, 5' 6", 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with cream colored pants.

Mr. Bay does suffer from dementia.

The vehicle involved is a beige 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with OH plate number GHA2921

If you see him or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or investigating law enforcement at 1-866-693-9171.

