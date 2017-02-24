UT students raise $36K for children’s miracle network

University of Toledo students are giving back to the community.

The students held a 24-hour fundraiser throughout the campus to raise money for the children’s miracle network.

They raised more than $36,000.

"It's just been so amazing to see all of our campus and community get behind this cause and reach this goal,” said Julianne Putano, Director of rockethon.

The students' initial goal was to raise $30,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.