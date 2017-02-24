3 arrested, 1 wanted in string of 2016 burglaries

Police charged three people tied to a string of burglaries from the fall of 2016.

Braheem Dahar, 39, Brian Jones, 35, and Bradly Vidra, 23, were arrested and charged Tuesday for multiple break-ins. Brian Jones who police say is out of state was also involved. He is currently wanted on that indictment.

The suspects broke into six different residences of the Perrysburg area.

Perrysburg Township Police and US Marshal officials made the arrests and charges Feb. 21 after a lengthy investigation.

During the investigation, police learned that Dahar had committed burglaries in Lucas County. He is currently being held at the Wood County Jail.

Police are seeking assistance to locate Brian Jones. Anyone with information is asked to call Perrysburg Township Police or their local law enforcement.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.