Monroe Co. woman arrested after leading police on a chase to Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Michigan woman was arrested after a police chase that ended in Toledo.

Police say Kathleen Felch had a warrant out of Monroe County.

When officers attempted to pull Felch over, she kept driving.

The pursuit ended when she collided with a paint truck on southbound I-75 at Phillips Avenue.

Felch was charged with reckless operation.

