Group movement to host 'welcome home' party for Syrian refugees

One group is sparking a movement in Detroit to welcome Syrian refugees.

The movement is called Shock the World. It’s a group of people that hope to change other’s perspectives and make a difference in the lives of those around them.

The refugees’ journey will begin with a welcome home party Saturday that will offer food, music and a comedic refugee speaker.

A large part of the event will also be to provide welcome home kits for all of the refugees. Attendees are asked to bring nice clothing that you no longer wear or bring either a household or hygiene kit.

A household kit includes the following items

Light Bulbs (8)

Tall Trash Bags

Laundry Detergent

All-Purpose Cleaner (1 bottle)

Cleaning Sponges

Dish Soap

Plastic Hangers (2 packs)

Kitchen Towels (2)

Pens

Notepad

The hygiene kit includes:

Toilet Paper (4 rolls)

Shampoo (2 bottles)

Soap (4 bars)

Toothbrush (4)

Toothpaste (2 tubes)

Feminine Pads (1 box)

Men’s Deodorant

Women’s Deodorant

Men’s Disposable Razors

Men’s Shaving Cream

Nail Clippers

Hairbrush or Comb

If you decide to donate clothes, each item will be sold for $3 and all the money raised will be given back to the refugees.

It's all happening Saturday, Feb. 25 at 110 Gladstone Ave. in Detroit beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information on Shock the World and details on the welcome home party, you can visit the Facebook event page.

