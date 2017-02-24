Judge sets bond for woman accused of stabbing 5 people at a group home

The woman accused of stabbing five people at a group home in the Old West End appeared in front of a judge Friday morning.

Lisa Adams was arrested Thursday on five charges of aggravated assault.

Police say she returned to the group home she was removed from early in the week and went room to room stabbing residents.

A judge set Adams bond at $500,000, or $100,000 for each charge.

She will be in court again on March 3 at 9 a.m.

