Couple safe after lightning strikes home, sparks fire in attic

A couple is safe after the attic of their home was struck by lightning Friday morning.

The homeowner says the lightning strike cause a spark in the attic and the insulation caught fire.

Crews were able to keep the flames under control and removed insulation to ensure more the fire did not spread.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the couple.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.