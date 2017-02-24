Woman rescued after rollover crash in Maumee

A women was rescued after being trapped inside her vehicle following a rollover crash in Maumee.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Cass Street and Broadway.

Maumee Fire had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to get the woman out. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say another another car was involved in the crash. That woman went to the hospital as well, but not by EMS.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Broadway Street has been closed while crews clean up the scene.

