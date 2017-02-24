CommUNITY Film Festival showcases filmmakers, storytellers with disabilities

A red carpet worthy event is happening locally this weekend at the Valentine Theatre.

Sunshine Communities is participating in the CommUNITY Film Festival Sunday to celebrate storytellers and filmmakers with disabilities.

One of the filmmakers not only wrote the script himself, but also played the piano soundtrack.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a red carpet and award ceremony.

Sunshine Communities is located in Maumee and supports people with developmental disabilities. For more information, you can head to the website.

Sunshine is just one of many groups involved in this special event.

To learn more about the CommUNITY Film Festival, click here.

