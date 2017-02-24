Man dies from injuries after hit-and-run; Police searching for driver

A man is dead and a driver still on the run after after a hit-and-skip on the morning of Feb. 24.

Police say 57-year-old Stanley Page was crossing Collingwood Boulevard when he was struck by a white car traveling southbound.

Page was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries but died a week later.

This is all happened around 4 a.m. at Jefferson Avenue near the Old West End.

The intersection was blocked off for a period of time while crews were on scene.

Police say the white car responsible could have right, front damage and possibly damage to the windshield.

If you know any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

