Protesters demand town hall meeting with Rep. Bob Latta

Protesters gathered Thursday carrying signs and chanting "This Is What Democracy Looks and Sounds Like."

The focus of the protest was U.S. Representative Bob Latta, who was inside the Stone Ridge Country Club in Bowling Green for the annual Wood County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

“He represents us. We’d like to be heard,” said protester Helen Bare.

“Come speak to the people who gave you your job,” Brandon Billiot added.

Protesters say Mr. Latta has turned his back on them by refusing to hold Town Hall meetings with constituents.

One sign read "Latta Let Us Down."

They disagree with the Trump agenda on the environment, health care reform, immigration and Russia. They want Mr. Latta to know why face to face.

“What are we supposed to do? We’re the other half of America. Probably better than the other half of America,” said protester Katie McKibben.

But Rep. Latta emphasizes he has been listening.

He says over the last four years, he has held what he calls 51 "courthouse conferences," meeting one-on-one with constituents for five to ten minutes about issues of the day.

They’ve taken place in the 14 counties Mr. Latta represents.

As for the protesters greeting him and others at the Lincoln Day Dinner.

“We live in a great country. We have the First Amendment. People have the right to free speech and the right to assemble. This a country that people can get out there and do that,” Rep. Latta said.

When it comes to policy and legislation, Mr. Latta says he and other members of the House will take their time and get it right.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.