Mobile meth lab vehicle leads authorities on high speed chase

A mobile meth lab led authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday that ended in a crash in downtown Findlay.

According to the US Marshals Service, William Milliron Sr., 45, had several outstanding warrants.

According to the Findlay Courier, the chase started in Wood County and traveled through Fostoria.

The US Marshals said when the pursuit entered into the east side of Findlay, police began blocking traffic and closing off intersections.

The pursuit ended in downtown Findlay when the vehicle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main St. and W. Sandusky St.

The vehicle Milliron's Chevy struck also hit another vehicle as a result of the crash.

Milliron sustained minor injuries from the crash.

He was first taken into custody before being transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police discovered a female passenger in Milliron's car. She was not injured.

Milliron had active warrants in Maumee, Wood County and Florida.

During a search of Milliron's car, authorities found chemicals and items consistent with a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Milliron was booked at the Hancock County Justice Center following his release from the hospital.

