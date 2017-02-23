Annual polish village paczki sale starts Sunday

The 27th annual polish village paczki fundraiser starts Sunday.

More than 1800 of the sweet treats will be sold on Lagrange Street by the ONE Village Council.

The proceeds go to improvements in the Polish Village.

The paczki will be sold Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Old Library building at Central and Lagrange in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.