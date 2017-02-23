Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor announces bid for governor

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor launched her campaign to become Ohio's 70th governor.

Taylor, a Republican, has served as Lt. Governor since Governor John Kasich took office in 2011.

The Ohio Democratic Party released the following statement from Chairman David Pepper in response to the announcement:

“Mary Taylor’s clueless campaign announcement today shows just how out of touch she is from the reality of working families in Ohio. When she says the Kasich-Taylor team has ‘turned Ohio in a new direction,’ we should be crystal clear about what that means -- Ohio’s job growth has trailed the national average for 48 of the last 49 months, eight out of 10 of our largest cities are economically distressed, our education system has fallen from fifth in the nation to 22nd and we lead the nation in opioid overdose deaths. There is no ‘Ohio miracle,’ and now even John Kasich has been forced to admit we’re on the verge of a recession. Kasich and Taylor’s failed, trickle-down policies are to blame for the disastrous state of Ohio’s economy, our cash-strapped communities and schools and the escalating opioid crisis. “

Before serving as Lt. Governor, Taylor also served as the Ohio State Auditor and in the Ohio House of Representatives.

