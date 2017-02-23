Perrysburg police investigate sexual assault

Police in Perrysburg are investigating a sexual assault that was reported Wednesday.

No information on when the assault allegedly happened.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other through social media.

Police in Perrysburg say they don't want people in the area to be worried.

They say this was not a random event and there is not a rapist roaming the community.

