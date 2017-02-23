Five injured after attack at central Toledo group home

Five people were injured in an attack at a central Toledo group home Thursday.

The attack happened at Ashley's Manor 2024 Robinwood Avenue.

According to Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan, Lisa Adams, 50, was removed from the home Wednesday for disruptive.

Adams came back to the home Thursday and fetched a butcher knife from the kitchen and began attacking other residents at the home plus the caretaker, Vanetta Jackson.

Adams then ran from the home. Police later found her sitting on the ground at Scottwood and Monroe and arrested her.

Lt. Heffernan says Jackson and four others were taken to an area hospital with stab wounds.

In addition the Jackson, police identified the other victims as:

Dennis Jewel

Karen Singleterry

Jason Kiefer

Oretha Johnson

Two of the victims were listed in serious condition; however, police did not specify which victims were in serious condition. The other three victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Adams is being charged with five counts of felonious assault

Ashley's Manor is a senior assisted living facility and a group home for the developmentally disabled. The home has 14 beds.

