Toledo zoo introduces new Garden Tour Series

The Toledo zoo is introducing a brand-new Garden Tour Series beginning in March.

The zoo plans to bring people and plants together by taking guests through the Zoo's beautiful gardens and grounds to better understand how plants grow, bloom and change throughout the seasons.

You can visit on the second and fourth Tuesdays of March and then June through September.

The cost is $10 for Toledo Zoo members and $15 for non-members.

For more information, visit their site.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.