Weather brings fishermen out early for walleye run at Maumee river

The spring like weather brought people out early for the walleye run at the Maumee river Thursday.

WTOL crew cameras found more than 30 fishermen from all over the area wading out in the water doing some fly fishing.

Usually this time of the year ice fishing is still going on. But, with the nice weather, these fishing enthusiasts couldn't resist getting out there. One fisherman drove from Marietta to take in the sport.

“Well usually the ice is on and stuff this time of year, but this year I couldn’t pass up the warm weather and coming up and fishing. I only caught one but that’s enough for me,” said Roger Bonnette, resident of Marietta,OH.

Its being considered as one of the earliest runs on record.

