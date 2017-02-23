Friday Evening Thunderstorms

A powerful late winter storm system is still set to arrive Friday, bringing record warmth and severe weather potential. Tonight a round of downpours and showers are likely. No severe weather though.

Following a very warm day with highs near an all-time February record, a cold front will come sweeping through Friday evening. This will aid in the develop of a powerful line of thunderstorms. These storms will have strong gusty winds, small hail and potential of isolated tornadoes.

Tornadoes in February are exceptionally rare. The entire state of Michigan has recorded on one in history and NW Ohio has only recorded a lone twister during the month of February.

It occurred near Tiffin in 1961!

