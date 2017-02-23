Man arrested for messing with crime scene following fatal motorcycle crash

A man was arrested Wednesday night while emergency crews were handling a fatal motorcycle crash in south Toledo.

Police say, Gordon Stevens, 37, stepped over the crime scene tape and lifted up the sheet to look at the dead body.

Stevens was arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency scene.

He appeared in court Thursday morning where he pleaded no contest.

Stevens explained to the judge that he lives in the neighborhood where the accident occurred and felt it was important to ID the body.

The man who represented Stevens after the appearance says Stevens is a little bit crazy and had poor judgement Wednesday night.

The judge ruled to keep Stevens in jail until Monday because he has a few warrants out for unrelated charges and to ensure his return to court.

