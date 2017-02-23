Man on the run after armed robbery at adult bookstore overnight

Police are searching for a man who walked into a north Toledo adult bookstore and held up an employee at gunpoint overnight.

It all happened at Detroit and Lagrange around 4 a.m.

The detective says the man waited until a customer left the store then he went in with a small hand gun, pointed it at the woman working and told her to give him the cash.

The worker complied and the man, who was wearing a mask, ran out of the store.

Detectives say the robbery lasted for about one minute.

The woman was not injured.

Police say they will check out the surveillance footage to gather more information.

