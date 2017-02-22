Elderly man killed in a one-vehicle crash

A man was killed Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened on TR 81 in Venice Township at about 2:50 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Rockne Martin, 65, of Attica was driving his 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on TR 81 between US 224 and TR 104.

The vehicle left the road and struck a cement bridge rail before overturning in a ditch.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers determined he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.