Person shot in the arm in south Toledo

A person was shot Wednesday night in south Toledo.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Spencer Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm. He is expected to be okay.

The shooting is the second reported shooting Tuesday night.

Two people were shot in a separate incident in west Toledo less than two hours earlier.

