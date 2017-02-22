Person shot in the arm in south Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person shot in the arm in south Toledo

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A person was shot Wednesday night in south Toledo.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Spencer Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm. He is expected to be okay.

The shooting is the second reported shooting Tuesday night.

Two people were shot in a separate incident in west Toledo less than two hours earlier.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly