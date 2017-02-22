One dead, one critically injured after west Toledo shooting

One teenager is dead and another was seriously injured after a shooting Wednesday night in west Toledo.

Police say Collin Doyle, 17, and Armand Batey, 16, were in a car with two other people to meet up with two men at Willys Park around 8 p.m.

As they were leaving the park, their car was shot at an intersection.

"One of those males produced a hand gun. For some reason, we don't know yet, and fired into the rear of the vehicle Collin was in," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo Police. "Collin was struck in the back as well as the 16-year-old."

The driver of the car drove several blocks up to W. Sylvania Avenue and Hazelhurst Avenue.

That's where emergency responders picked up the wounded teens and transported them to an area hospital.

A neighbor described hearing the shots coming from the park.

"I heard two gunshots, and I am almost positive they came from the park. When I came out the front door, two kids were running down the street and jumped in a car that was already running," said the neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Dottie.

Doyle died several hours later at the hospital

Batey was initially listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The Lucas County Coroner says Coyle died from a single gunshot wound to his torso.

He is Toledo's ninth homicide victim. Coyle is also the third teen to be killed in the city this year.

"It's shocking not only for the victim's family and the community and those who were there to witness it," Lt. Heffernan said. "So we are not rushing this. We want to make sure we have a solid case before moving forward."

Maumee High School said mental health counselors were on hand to offer support.

Counselors were available Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school library for students, staff and members of the community who wish to gather or receive counseling support.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

