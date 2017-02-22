Columbus zoo shows video of new polar bear cub

The new polar bear cub at the Columbus zoo emerged from its maternity den along with its mother, Anana.

The little cub is now eating chow and even is stealing meat from mom.

The zoo has not confirmed the sex of the cub, but will do so in the coming weeks.

Both mom and her precious baby will be available for view in the spring.

