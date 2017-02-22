Bird photobombs WTOL's tower cam - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bird photobombs WTOL's tower cam

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

We at WTOL need your help.

We caught a bird perched right in front of our tower cam, looking down on the cars passing by.

We know it's a raptor, but we're not positive what species.

So we are hoping you can help identify what type of bird this is.

And while you're at it, help give this guy a name too.

