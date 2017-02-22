Motorcyclist killed in south Toledo crash

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Toledo Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Reynolds Road between Angola Road and Airport Highway.

Police say 26-year-old Charles Ott was driving north on Reynolds Road when a car pulled into the way of traffic from Norwich Road. Ott, who was driving a motorcycle, crashed into the driver's side of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three occupants inside the car. They did not suffer any injuries.

Police are still determining the cause of the crash.

Reynolds Road was temporarily closed while police cleaned up the scene. The road is back open.

