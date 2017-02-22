Toledo council member pitches moving up police class, costs money

It was all about money in Toledo council chambers Wednesday, as council members hash out final questions or requests when it comes to the 2017 Toledo City Budget.

One big topic: the police department's next police class.

Council member Lindsay Webb says she wants to spend money to move up the next police recruit class.

The next class is scheduled for December.

Webb says she worried about the number of retiring police officers and wants to get a new team on the street sooner.

During a budget hearing Wednesday, it was estimated moving the class from December to October would cost $510,000 and from December to September would cost $750,000.

Webb says the city can use the increased revenue they had not anticipated to pay for moving up the class.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says the sooner the better.

"With retirements being how they've been over the last few years, we're anticipating in 2017 to also have a high retirement number. The sooner we get people started, the better that we can plan at trying to make sure we don't lose some of those services that we depend on," said Lt. Heffernan.

Some of those services include investigations and vice narcotics.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says he supports moving the police class up.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.