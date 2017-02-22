Local organization preparing for busy summer of feeding hungry children

As kids are looking ahead toward summer, the need grows to feed the hungry children during the summer months.

There are 54,000 children in Lucas County who qualify for free or reduced price school meals.

Many of those kids rely on the breakfast and lunch they eat a school.

"They don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Windi Huntley of Connecting Kids to Meals. "And often times, they don't have enough to eat when they do get meals."

Connecting Kids with Meals prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals to thousands of children in need.

"When you go to some of these site and you're serving some of these kids and you're providing them with an apple or a milk or their meal, you can't imagine...just how warm it makes your heart fell," Huntley said. "And you look into their eyes, and you can see that they really do appreciate it."

The organization's staff triples at the end of school and rely heavily on local groups to help make and deliver the meals.

To volunteer as a driver or helping to prepare the meals, you can visit their website or you can call 419-720-1106 to learn how to get involved.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.