Jersey's Gameday Grill to take over Buffalo Wild Wings location in Perrysburg

A new restaurant is set to replace the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Perrysburg.

The Buffalo Wild Wings at River Place Shopping Center will close when its lease ends next Tuesday.

Jersey's Gameday Grill will take over the space on March 1.

They plan on opening the restaurant on April 17th.

Jersey's currently has another sports bar in Defiance.

The new Perrysburg location will be its second.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.