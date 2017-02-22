Boy, 9, becomes fifth death from flu virus in a month

An Ohio family is mourning the loss of their child, who died Saturday of the flu.

Korbyn Mathias, 9, of Marion received a flu shot in October.

But he fell ill before passing away on Saturday.

"I held his hand for about a half an hour," said his father Todd Stapleton. "I mean, I knew that he wasn't there, but yet I still was talking to him like he was there."

His family says they will donate his organs to help save the lives of eight other people.

Korbyn is the fifth child to die in a month from the flu virus in Ohio.

