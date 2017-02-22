Money Talks News: Planning your vacation

Many are planning a vacation either to hit the slopes before the snow melts or to ride the waves in the warm spring sun.

But before you take off, there are many ways you can keep your costs down if you plan your vacation right.

First when you plan your vacation, be as flexible as you can.

Now is the time you may be able to find off-season rates at southern beaches and mountain ski resorts. But the more flexible you are, the more you can maximize your savings.

If you plan on flying, book it during the middle of the week. Most airfare sales start on a Tuesday and end on a Thursday.

Also, try and fly out on a Tuesday or Wednesday for the cheapest airfare.

Once you get to a destination, you need to find a place to stay. And when it comes to vacations, try not to book a hotel.

Instead, look for a vacation rental. The home or condo may have more amenities a hotel can offer for less money.

You could even find a someone willing to do a home swap. Then you won't pay anything.

Also while you're there, try to avoid eating out as much as possible, If you are staying in a place with a kitchen, utilize it to save you money.

Of course, finding the little freebies on entertainment can save you money.

Every city has free things to do. Whether that's going to a concert, a play or a ball game. If you ask a local, they will tell you what's happening.

You can find many more tips on planning your vacation by heading to the Money Talks News website and searching for "Vacation."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.