Flu cases on the rise in Lucas County

Another Ohio family is saying goodbye to their child.

A 9-year-old from Marion died, after contracting the flu virus. He's the fifth child to die in the past month from complications stemming from the flu in Ohio.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski, says there has been an uptick in flu hospitalizations this week, but luckily not many involve children.

Zgodzinski says there have been 142 flu hospitalizations since the season started in October. That's about 75 more than this time last year, but only about half the amount in 2015. Most of those cases in elderly people.

"If you're getting sick, call your doctor. They'll give you some good advice on what to do, relative to either seeing them or doing something to alleviate the symptoms. It's important for us to all talk to our own doctor," said Zgodzinski.

The health commissioner urges everyone to take care of themselves. Get enough rest, wash your hands, eat well, and don't stress.

It's also recommended to get your flu shot. It's not too late. The health commissioner says it's about 48 percent effective this year, which he says is normal.

Zgodzinski says you should probably call your pharmacy ahead of time, to make sure the vaccine is available.

Flu shots are available at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at 635 North Erie Street in downtown Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.