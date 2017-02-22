Toledo elementary school holds anti-bullying program for students

An elementary school in west Toledo held a program for anti-bullying for students Wednesday.

The program at Saint Pius X Catholic church showed kindergarten through 5th graders videos with examples of acts of kindness. The students signed their names to a piece of duct tape and stuck it to an anti-bullying banner.

“A group as a whole can fight against bullying better than one person. It takes one person to start an act of kindness. That can move on from one person to the next and join and unify a whole group. We want to fight against bullying as a group,” said Angie Kolby, school counselor.

Almost 200 kids attended the event.

